President Trump says East Coast could use ‘good old Global Warming’

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 22: U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign sweeping tax reform legislation into law in the Oval Office at the White House December 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump praised Republican leaders in Congress for all their work on the biggest tax overhaul in decades. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump says the East Coast “could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming” as bitter cold temperatures are expected to freeze large swaths of the country this holiday weekend.

Trump tweets, “In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record.”

He adds that: “Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!”

Trump has repeatedly expressed skepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a “hoax” created by the Chinese to damage American industry.

He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production.

The U.N.’s climate agency says 2017 is on track to be the hottest year on record aside from those impacted by the El Nino phenomenon.

