Redwood City man kills own dog as it attacks him, sheriff says

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A Redwood City man shot and killed his own dog Wednesday after it attacked him while out for walk in unincorporated Belmont.

The attack happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 1300 block of Elmer Street, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The 76-year-old man was walking his large Mastiff when the dog began to attack him, deputies said.

The dog wouldn’t stop until the man pulled out a handgun, shot and killed the dog.

When officers arrived, they found the man with injuries from a dog bite to his lower leg and the remains of the dog.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, deputies said.

Officers from the Peninsula Humane Society responded to the scene and took custody of the dog’s remains.

From the dog’s ID collar, the officers learned that the dog had previous reported bites.

The gun used in this incident was secured and collected as evidence.

The man is cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and has not been arrested at this time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 650-363-4911. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

