San Francisco law enforcement agencies prep for New Year’s Eve celebrations



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police are stepping up efforts to keep people safe during the New Year’s celebrations in the city.

Local police are working with state and federal agencies to make sure all festivities are under control There’ll be a heavy police presence along with more firefighters, deputies, and ambulances on the streets.

The San Francisco Police Department offered some tips to keep you safe during the holiday:

If you see something, say something Call 911 if you notice anything suspicious Beware of your surrounding

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management set up an emergency alert system specifically for New Year’s Eve. Text NYESF17 to 888-777 to receive emergency alerts related to the New Year’s celebrations.

