LAS VEGAS – The countdown to 2018 will be one of the surest bets for those ringing it in watching 8 News NOW’s #VegasNYE countdown show. In 2017, a combined 650,000 households tuned in across the west to ring in the new year, along with every time zone in the United States.

Countdown to 2018 puts viewers in the front row for some of the best music, the live action of the Las Vegas Strip, and Fremont Street – one of the world’s biggest street parties.