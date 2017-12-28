VIDEO: Robber jumps over counter, assaults Berkeley gas station employee

By and Published:

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are on the hunt for a man accused of robbing a gas station last week.

KRON4 has surveillance video of the attempted robbery.

It happened at the Chevron gas station on San Pablo Avenue near 10th Street. 

In the video, you can see the man in the black sweatshirt is at the counter when the man in the white sweatshirt walked in.

Then, he jumped over the counter and attacked the employee, trying to open the cash register.

That person suffered a bloody nose and lips.

The suspect is still on the loose.

He’s described as around 5 foot 10 and weighs about 170 pounds.

He was wearing a black beanie, white hoodie, black jeans, and white shoes.

