ORLANDO, Florida (KRON/CNN) — Some Disney resorts have tossed out the “do not disturb” signs.

They are being replaced with “room occupied” signs as a new security measure.

It comes a couple months after the worst mass shooting in modern United States history in which a gunman shot people at a music festival from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

Right now, only resorts closest to The Magic Kingdom are affected by this policy change of who can enter a guest room and why.

They are the Polynesian, the Grand Floridian, The Contemporary, and Bay Lake resorts.

Disney confirms now instead of having a “Do Not Disturb Sign,” guests will have a “Room Occupied” placards instead, which will give Disney workers the right to enter any guest room, even when the sign is displayed, for maintenance, safety, security, or any other purpose.

The new placards have already made their debut on Twitter.

So, what do people visiting Orlando and The Magic Kingdom think about it?

So far, the reviews are mixed.

“I am for it, definitely,” New York resident Rosa Crespo said. “We want everyone to be safe.”

Crespo is visiting from New York and says in light of the deadly shooting that happened in Las Vegas, any extra security measures are welcomed by her–even if it means more access to her hotel room.

“I will welcome them in–the safer the better,” Crespo said.

Others say they are not so sure.

“Well, I do think it’s an invasion of privacy but I do understand,” one woman said.

Disney declined to say whether the change was made because of the Las Vegas massacre.

It did say it was made for a variety of reasons that include security, safety, and the guest experience.

