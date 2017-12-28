Wendy’s customer smashes robber with chair in Yuba City



YUBA CITY (KRON)–A Yuba City man sprung into action with a wooden chair when he saw someone trying to rob a fast food restaurant.

Surveillance video captured it all, as a customer at Wendy’s struck the armed robber over the head with a dining chair.

The Good Samaritan, Daniel, was visiting his parents for the holidays when he stopped at the restaurant on Christmas night.

Daniel said he noticed the guy enter the restaurant with a yellow plastic bag on his head. He thought it was a joke until he saw the knife in the suspect’s hand.

Daniel says the man cut the line and walked up to the counter and demanded money.

Erika Farris, Wendy’s employee said, “He didn’t get the money, he got a chair to the back of the head!”

“He didn’t get the money, he got a chair to the back of the head!”

After being hit, the suspect still managed to bolt out the door to a getaway car that was waiting nearby.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES