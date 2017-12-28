Woman severely hit on head dies at Fremont hospital

FREMONT (KRON) — A woman found severely hit on the head in Fremont died at the hospital on Monday evening, police said.

Fremont police are now considering the death suspicious. At around 11:22 a.m. on Christmas Day, police got a call about a woman with a visible head injury who appeared to be “out of it.”

She was walking south on Fremont Boulevard from Thornton Avenue. Paramedics treated her near the Centerville Train Depot and rushed her to the hospital.

Officers searched the area and spoke with people living in homeless encampments in order to find witnesses.

The woman died at the hospital at around 6:30 p.m.

Police still do not know what caused the injury but believe she was hit.

The woman killed is a 47-year-old Fremont transient.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES