$10,000 reward in East Bay mail truck burglaries

RICHMOND (KRON) — The United States Postal Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the rash of East Bay mail truck burglaries.

KRON4 first told you about the string of East Bay burglaries last week.

And on Friday, KRON4 learned about more mail truck break-ins in Richmond.

The first happened on Dec. 21 at 2938 Johnson Avenue, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Jeffrey Fitch. Another happened six days later at 164 Chanslor Circle.

As in the previous cases, the mail carrier was out delivering mail, and the truck was parked on the street locked. But it was broken into and items were stolen.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call a 24-hour hotline at 877-876-2455.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES