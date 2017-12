SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — An 18-year-old man was arrested in a Christmas Eve armed robbery at a house party, sheriff’s deputies said on Friday.

Deputies say Hector Guzman-Alcantar used a handgun to commit a robbery and assault at a party on Bishop Lane in unincorporated Menlo Park. Guzman-Alcantar was invited to the party.

Guzman-Alcantar ran away before deputies arrived, authorities said.

Deputies arrested the 18-year-old at his home on Friday. He has been booked into the Maguire Jail for robbery, assault with a firearm, brandishing a weapon, and criminal threats.

He’s being held on $260,000 bail.

