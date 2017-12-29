SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART will run on a special train schedule on New Year’s Eve to encourage people to leave their cars at home.
BART is also extending train service in and out of San Francisco until 3 a.m.
Trains will run on a standard Saturday service until 8 p.m.
After midnight, trains will run every 20 minutes with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.
To minimize platform overcrowding at Embarcadero, Montgomery, and West Oakland, beginning at 8pm, trains will skip stops into and out of San Francisco as follows:
|Going into San Francisco after 8pm:
|
|
|
|After the fireworks end:
|
|
|
|
On New Year’s Day, BART will operate on a Holiday/Sunday timetable with service beginning at 8 am.
- REDWOOD CITY MAN KILLS OWN DOG AS IT ATTACKS HIM
- FAMILY SEARCHES FOR ANSWERS AFTER ACTIVIST, FATHER KILLED
- WATCH: MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE OHIO WAFFLE HOUSE
- DAD SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY OF DAUGHTER’S DEATH
- STYLIST ARRESTED AFTER HAIRCUT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG
- NEW YEARS LIVE: RING IN 2018 WITH KRON4