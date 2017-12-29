SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART will run on a special train schedule on New Year’s Eve to encourage people to leave their cars at home.

BART is also extending train service in and out of San Francisco until 3 a.m.

Trains will run on a standard Saturday service until 8 p.m.

After midnight, trains will run every 20 minutes with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.

To minimize platform overcrowding at Embarcadero, Montgomery, and West Oakland, beginning at 8pm, trains will skip stops into and out of San Francisco as follows:

Going into San Francisco after 8pm: Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond line trains heading into San Francisco will not stopat Embarcadero Station. Exit at Montgomery Street Station for the fireworks show. Dublin/Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery Street Station. Exit at Embarcadero Station for the fireworks show. Millbrae and Daly City trains will stop at all stations in San Francisco. After the fireworks end: Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond line trains will not stop at Embarcadero Station. Use Montgomery Street Station to catch these trains. Dublin/ Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at Montgomery Street Station. Use Embarcadero Station to catch these trains. Dublin/Pleasanton and So. Fremont/Warm Springs line trains will not stop at West Oakland. The first East Bay stop is Lake Merritt Station. You will need to change to a SF-bound train if you need to return to West Oakland. Millbrae and Daly City passengers should use Montgomery Street Station.

On New Year’s Day, BART will operate on a Holiday/Sunday timetable with service beginning at 8 am.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES