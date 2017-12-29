SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Health officials are saying that California is seeing higher than usual flu activity.

This comes after someone from Monterey County died from the flu on Thursday, and at least 11 people younger than 65 have died this year of the disease.

The state does not track flu-related deaths for people 65 and older.

Health officials say the flu has the highest risk of severe complications for the elderly, children under 5, pregnant women, and people with pre-existing conditions.

Officials recommend everyone over 6 months old should get flu vaccines.

Officials also say the flu shot is less effective this year.

More from the CDC:

According to this week’s FluView report, seasonal influenza activity increased sharply in the United States. The number of states reporting widespread flu activity jumped from 23 to 36, the proportion of samples testing positive for influenza at clinical laboratories went from 14.0% to 22.4%, and the percentage of people seeking outpatient care for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased from 3.5% to 5.0% over last week’s report. ILI has been at or above the national baseline for five weeks so far this season. During recent seasons, ILI has remained at or above baseline for 13 weeks on average. H3N2 viruses continue to predominate.

