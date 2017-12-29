CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Armed men steal 32 guns in smash-and-grab robbery on Christmas Day

TENNESSEE (KRON) — Tennessee police are looking for three armed robbers accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of firearms from a gun store on Christmas Day.

Surveillance video clearly shows what happened.

After breaking through the front glass door of the store, the men run in with hammers, break the glass at the gun counter, and steal 32 weapons worth about $20,000.

“At this point now we’re trying to figure out who did this and where our guns are at,” store owner Ron Berger said.

Berger is a military veteran who served our country in Iraq with the U.S. Army.

He transitioned to civilian life, has a wife and three kids, and has owned Double Tap Tactical for five years.

However, the store recently relocated and isn’t yet insured.

“So moving forward from this point I don’t know what direction we’re gonna go but unless we get our firearms back it’s not looking promising,” Berger said.

Berger says the only lead in the case is coming out of Hendersonville, where a minor reportedly was caught with one of the guns.

“We’ve been informed they pulled a tag of ours that was attached to one of our firearms that was tagged to a juvenile in Hendersonville, which is pretty scary.”

