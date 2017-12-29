MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested and charged after an all-out brawl between customers and employees at a Fayetteville Waffle House.

The incident happened at the Waffle House on Raeford Road near Skibo.

Police say what one woman started turned this restaurant into chaos just after midnight Christmas morning.

“I had my headphones in and, next you know, glass just started flying,” said witness Trey Mack.

“It was goin’ down up in there,” he added.

In a video of the fight, at least one person is seen in a headlock as several people tussle behind the counter.

As the fight unfolded, 911 calls started pouring in.

“Could y’all please come, the Waffle House been torn apart!” said a 911 caller.

The calls captured the sounds of the fight, but don’t offer much information on why it began.

“What I’m hearing from our division manager is that there were personality conflicts involved and it escalated,” said Waffle House spokesperson Pat Warner.

The Waffle House spokesperson says they’re investigating the incident, along with police.

Officers said they detained several people, but only one, 28-year-old Jasmine Jackson, has been charged.

Police say she started the fight.

Jackson is facing property damage, assault, and drug charges.

