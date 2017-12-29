Feeling Lucky? Mega Millions, Powerball top $300M

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball are over $300 million each.

This morning KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at a doughnut shop in Burlingame that sells the lottery tickets.

She says the Mega Millions drawing is tonight with a jackpot of $306 million.

If someone wins, this will he the 13th largest prize in the 15-year history of the game. The largest was a $656 million split by three tickets in three separate states back in 2012.

Powerball’s drawing is Saturday night with the jackpot is set at $384 million.

Talking about the massive prize in this weeks @calottery drawing on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MtBajKTqza — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) December 29, 2017

