Other items include a mountain bike with a brake cable problem and a chair and bench set on which the stitching can loosen, posing a fall hazard.

(AP) – A toddler bed that can collapse and entrap a child is among this week’s recalled consumer products.

TODDLER BEDS

DETAILS: This recall involves The Land of Nod’s Nook toddler beds. The toddler bed has a green and gray headboard with a gray footboard. “The Land of Nod”, “Made in Vietnam” and SKU number “404485” are printed on a label attached to toddler bed headboard and footboard.

WHY: The headboard can disconnect from the bed frame and fall onto the bed, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

INCIDENTS: Four reports of the headboard disconnecting from the frame and falling onto the bed, including one headboard that fell on a child. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 75.

FOR MORE: Call The Land of Nod at 800-933-9904 from 8:30 a. m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at http://www.landofnod.com and click on Product Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information. They were sold at The Land of Nod stores nationwide and online from May 2015 through September 2017 for about $500.