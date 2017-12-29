(AP) – This recall involves all model year 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline mountain bicycles.

The carbon fiber and aluminum bicycles were sold in different colors.

The model name is printed on a sticker on the top tube of the bicycles. Rocky Mountain is printed on the down tube. The Rocky Mountain logo is also printed on the headbadge on the headtube.

The specified platform family is also printed on the rear triangle of the bicycle at the seatstay.

The bikes were sold at Rocky Mountain bicycle dealers nationwide from June 2017 through November 2017 for between $2,600 and $7,300.

WHY: The brake cable housing was not secured properly during manufacturing, which can cause brake failure, posing a crash hazard to the rider.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,300 in the U.S. and 1,800 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call Rocky Mountain at 866-522-2803 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at infobikes.com or online at http://www.bikes.com and click on Safety/Recall at the bottom of the page.

More information: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/rocky-mountain-bicycles-recall-mountain-bicycles-due-to-crash-hazard

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES