Police: 17-year-old stabbed to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death Thursday night in San Jose.

At 11:58 p.m. officers responded to reports of the stabbing in the 200 block of Sunset Ave.

When they arrived, officers found the boy suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His identity is being withheld until the coroner confirms his identity and notifies his family.

“The motive or circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation,” police said.

No arrests have been made. The suspect(s) remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Montonye or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. People wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.

No further details are available at this time.

