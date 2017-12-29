Police: Multiple people shot at Long Beach business

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Police say multiple people have been shot at a business in Southern California.

Long Beach police say the incident is now over but didn’t elaborate. They received reports of a shooter around 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Police say there are multiple victims at the scene but nothing about the number or their conditions.

Video showed people running from an unmarked building shouting about a shooting inside.

The two-story building is home to several law offices, but police did not specify what kind of business it is.

Dozens of police officers, including members of a SWAT team, surrounded the building.

It is about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles in Long Beach, a city of about 460,000 people on the southern tip of LA County.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES