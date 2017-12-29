VIDEO: Baby born prematurely after 19-year-old mom shot, killed

Video courtesy of CNN

ARIZONA (KRON) — A baby boy in Arizona was born three months premature after his mother was shot and killed over the holiday weekend.

19-year-old Jazmine Vega was sleeping in her home when someone began shooting outside.

Vega was shot and killed.

She was six months pregnant.

“She was the most beautiful girl and didn’t deserve this,” her mother Olga Carreon said.

Doctors were able to save the baby boy, Tadeo.

“She left a little piece of her. And want to make him happy and be here for the baby,” Olga said.

Olga says Tadeo is stabilizing and his condition is improving.

Detectives are still investigating whether the shooting was random or if someone inside the home was targeted.

No arrests have been made in the case.

“She was a very lovable girl,” Olga said. “She never had problems with anybody, and we were not expecting this so right now our family is lost,” she said.

Olga is hoping anyone with information will come forward.

“She was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Now the baby doesn’t have a mother. I don’t have a daughter, and they need to pay for what they did.”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to cover unexpected expenses.

