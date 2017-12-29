WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (KRON/CNN) — A New York state police officer thought he was making a fairly routine traffic stop on Christmas Day, but he ended up saving a man’s life.
The officer was on patrol when he spotted a man driving erratically.
When he pulled the man over, he realized something was wrong.
The man couldn’t talk and was turning red. The officer pulled him out of his car and performed the Heimlich maneuver.
The man was eventually just fine and very grateful to that police officer.
- REDWOOD CITY MAN KILLS OWN DOG AS IT ATTACKS HIM
- FAMILY SEARCHES FOR ANSWERS AFTER ACTIVIST, FATHER KILLED
- WATCH: MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE OHIO WAFFLE HOUSE
- DAD SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY OF DAUGHTER’S DEATH
- STYLIST ARRESTED AFTER HAIRCUT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG
- NEW YEARS LIVE: RING IN 2018 WITH KRON4