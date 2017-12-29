WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (KRON/CNN) — A New York state police officer thought he was making a fairly routine traffic stop on Christmas Day, but he ended up saving a man’s life.

The officer was on patrol when he spotted a man driving erratically.

When he pulled the man over, he realized something was wrong.

The man couldn’t talk and was turning red. The officer pulled him out of his car and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

The man was eventually just fine and very grateful to that police officer.

