VIDEO: Woman breaks free from handcuffs, steals police car

By , and Published: Updated:

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SUMTER COUNTY, South Carolina (KRON) — A South Carolina woman is behind bars on Friday night for stealing multiple cars, including a police cruiser.

The woman first took her boyfriend’s car without permission and crashed it.

Authorities found the woman, handcuffed her, and put her in the back seat of their police cruiser.

With the officers still outside the car, she wiggles her way out of the handcuffs.

The woman then climbed her way into the driver’s seat and took off, narrowly missing two officers.

A car chase then ensued, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The windshield began to fog up, but she kept going.

The woman smashed through a barricade and crashed into a tree.

She is facing charges including grand larceny and resisting arrest.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s