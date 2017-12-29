WATCH! Soap bubble freezes over in the cold

By Published:

OHIO (CNN) — Mother nature provides and unique and beautiful sight, as a soap bubble freezes in low temperatures.

The growing star you see you see isn’t a filter or special effect.

It’s actually sugar in the soap mix that creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.

The woman who filmed this particular clip made the soap bubbles herself.

She took a cup of water and mixed in two tablespoons each of dish soap, corn syrup and regular sugar.

She says the syrup helps keep the bubble from bursting.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s