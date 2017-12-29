WATCH! Soap bubble freezes over in the cold

OHIO (CNN) — Mother nature provides and unique and beautiful sight, as a soap bubble freezes in low temperatures.
The growing star you see you see isn’t a filter or special effect.
It’s actually sugar in the soap mix that creates a crystal-like appearance as the bubble freezes.
The woman who filmed this particular clip made the soap bubbles herself.
She took a cup of water and mixed in two tablespoons each of dish soap, corn syrup and regular sugar.
She says the syrup helps keep the bubble from bursting.
