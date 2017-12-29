Woman finds stranger masturbating in infant daughter’s nursery

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was found masturbating in the closet of a nursery while a woman was getting her 3-month-old daughter ready for daycare, deputies say.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said an Orlando woman called 911 after she found a man masturbating in her child’s nursery closet.

The woman told deputies she had been preparing her child for daycare when she went to the closet and found the man. Deputies said she screamed for her fiance and stood in front of the doorway to stop the man from leaving.

The woman’s fiance said he ran into the nursery and found Kevin Jones completely naked, according to an arrest report. The man told the woman’s fiance that he was homeless and put his hands up, the arrest report said.

The woman’s fiance told police he began to hit the man to protect his daughter and 2-year-old son.

The arrest report states that Jones wouldn’t leave, so the fiance went to the kitchen to grab a knife, but Jones ran to the garage and then jumped a fence.

Deputies arrested Jones, who they said denied masturbating inside the home. He told deputies he could not remember how he got inside.

Deputies said Jones began touching himself and exposed himself by lowering his pants during an interview at the sheriff’s office.

Jones faces charges related to exposing himself and burglary.

