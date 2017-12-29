Woman missing from San Mateo Co. living facility considered ‘at risk’

Photo courtesy of San Mateo Co. Sheriff's Office

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from unincorporated San Mateo County who is considered at risk.

64-year-old Christine Ellen Cobb was reported missing around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday from her residential care home in Emerald Hills, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

However, she was last seen in her room at the facility around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Cobb was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, pink pants, and a pair of pink Nike shoes.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ and weighs 180 pounds.

Friends and family have been contacted, but her location is unknown.

If you have any information on Cobb’s whereabouts, please contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

