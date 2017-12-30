1 killed, 1 injured in San Pablo shooting

SAN PABLO (KRON)– San Pablo police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened around 3:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Valencia Way.

Responding officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered from gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened and whether one or both victims were targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Pablo Police Investigations Division at 510-215-3150.

