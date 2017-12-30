VIDEO: 6 injured, including 2 children, in rollover crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six people are injured, including two children, after a rollover crash Saturday in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

The two-car collision happened around 11:00 a.m. Arguello Blvd. and Fulton St.

The children have moderate injuries, officials said.

The adults’ injuries range from moderate to severe, but none are considered life-threatening.

San Francisco Police Department is investigating the crash.

No further details are available at this time.

