Detectives: Stray dogs attack, kill Modesto woman

FOX40 Published:

MODESTO (FOX40)— Detectives believe stray dogs attacked and killed a woman Thursday in South Modesto.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports around 7:50 a.m. 56-year-old Deborah Onsurez was found with severe injuries in the driveway of a home on Crows Landing Road near the intersection of South 7th Street.

Officials pronounced Onsurez dead at the scene.

Detectives said they believe the 56-year-old was killed by stray dogs. When deputies and animal control officers searched the immediate area for the dogs they could not find them.

Saturday, Stanislaus County Animal Services and the City of Modesto Animal Control will have crews out searching for the animals. The dogs’ breeds have not been determined.

