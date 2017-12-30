How to keep pets safe during fireworks

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)–New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July are some of the busiest times for animal shelters.
The offices take in lost cats and dogs, who might have run away from their owners after being spooked by the sight and sounds of fireworks.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with representatives from the Contra Costa Animal Service Department who offered up some tips on how to keep your pets safe.
