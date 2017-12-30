How to keep pets safe during fireworks

By Published:


CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)–New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July are some of the busiest times for animal shelters.

The offices take in lost cats and dogs, who might have run away from their owners after being spooked by the sight and sounds of fireworks.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with representatives from the Contra Costa Animal Service Department who offered up some tips on how to keep your pets safe.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s