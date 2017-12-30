Nevada city considers sale of land for Raiders facility

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The City Council in Henderson, Nevada, is scheduled Tuesday to consider offering land at a discounted price to the Oakland Raiders for a new headquarters and practice site when the NFL team makes its expected move to Las Vegas.

A resolution for the sale of 55 acres (22 hectares) of vacant land near the Henderson Executive Airport puts the sales price at $6 million, half of the $12 appraised value.

If the council votes Tuesday in favor of the sale, a second vote for final approval would be conducted in February.

The Raiders’ stadium broke ground in November. The $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is scheduled to open in July 2020.

Nevada law allows cities to public property to be sold for economic development at discounted rates.

