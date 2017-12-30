Police: 3 suspects attempt to use fraudulent credit cards at Daly City mall

DALY CITY (KRON)– Daly City police are searching for three suspects they believe tried to use fraudulent credit cards at a mall on Thursday.

According to police, around 8 p.m. the suspects attempted to use the cards at an H&M store located inside the Serramonte Shopping Center.

Police said, the suspects got into a black 2016, Infiniti Qx60 and fled from officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Daly City Anonymous Tip Line at (650)873-2467 and reference to Case # 17009589.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES