Police: 3 suspects attempt to use fraudulent credit cards at Daly City mall

DALY CITY (KRON)– Daly City police are searching for three suspects they believe tried to use fraudulent credit cards at a mall on Thursday.
According to police, around 8 p.m. the suspects attempted to use the cards at an H&M store located inside the Serramonte Shopping Center.
Police said, the suspects got into a black 2016, Infiniti Qx60 and fled from officers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Daly City Anonymous Tip Line at (650)873-2467 and reference to Case # 17009589.
- REDWOOD CITY MAN KILLS OWN DOG AS IT ATTACKS HIM
- FAMILY SEARCHES FOR ANSWERS AFTER ACTIVIST, FATHER KILLED
- WATCH: MASSIVE BRAWL INSIDE OHIO WAFFLE HOUSE
- DAD SHARES EMOTIONAL STORY OF DAUGHTER’S DEATH
- STYLIST ARRESTED AFTER HAIRCUT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG
- NEW YEARS LIVE: RING IN 2018 WITH KRON4