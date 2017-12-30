Police: 3 suspects attempt to use fraudulent credit cards at Daly City mall

By Published:

DALY CITY (KRON)– Daly City police are searching for three suspects they believe tried to use fraudulent credit cards at a mall on Thursday.

According to police, around 8 p.m. the suspects attempted to use the cards at an H&M store located inside the Serramonte Shopping Center.

Police said, the suspects got into a black 2016, Infiniti Qx60 and fled from officers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Daly City Anonymous Tip Line at (650)873-2467 and reference to Case # 17009589.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s