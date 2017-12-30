Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting

By Published:


REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–Redwood City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Redwood City Police Department, the incident happened in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Details surrounding the shooting a scarce, but police say there are no suspects at large.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake is headed to the scene.

