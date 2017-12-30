Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting



REDWOOD CITY (KRON)–Redwood City police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to the Redwood City Police Department, the incident happened in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Details surrounding the shooting a scarce, but police say there are no suspects at large.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake is headed to the scene.

Officer Involved shooting 1900 Block of Broadway investigation being conducted. No further at this time. No outstanding suspects and no threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/cNiZtw338x — Redwood City Police (@RedwoodCityPD) December 30, 2017

