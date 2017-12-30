San Francisco gears up for New Year’s Eve celebration



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Preparations are underway for the big fireworks show along the San Francisco waterfront to ring in the New Year.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian says there are few changes to keep in mind planning when planning your route to the city.

Staying home for New Year’s Eve? KRON4’s New Year’s Live will bring the fireworks to you in the comfort of your own home! Click here for details

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES