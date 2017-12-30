San Francisco gears up for New Year’s Eve celebration

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Preparations are underway for the big fireworks show along the San Francisco waterfront to ring in the New Year.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian says there are few changes to keep in mind planning when planning your route to the city.

Staying home for New Year’s Eve? KRON4’s New Year’s Live will bring the fireworks to you in the comfort of your own home! Click here for details

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s