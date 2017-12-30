Surfer bit by shark at Pt. Reyes in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (KRON)–A surfer was bitten on the foot by a shark Saturday afternoon at Pt. Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, according to National Park Service.
The shark attack happened near the mouth of Drakes Estero. Park officials said that area is closed until further notice.
UPDATE: Only entering the water around the mouth of Drakes Estero is prohibited until further notice.
— Point Reyes NPS (@PointReyesNPS) December 31, 2017
