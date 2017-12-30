LIVE: Funeral service for CHP officer Andrew Camilleri

STOCKTON (KRON) — A funeral service is taking place Saturday morning for California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Camilleri.

33-year-old Camilleri was killed by a suspected drunk driver while on patrol on Interstate 880 in Hayward on Christmas Eve.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is in Stockton this morning, where she says CHP is calling the ceremony a celebration of life.

Hundreds of officers are expected from across California, and across the nation, to come pay their respects, and honor Camilleri’s life.

Officers are also asking that people take what happened to Camilleri as a wake-up call to not drink and drive, especially with New Year’s Eve around the corner.

Camilleri was married with three kids.

