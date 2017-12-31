1 dead following fatal crash in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–One person has died in a fatal collision in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred around 1:18 a.m. near Santa Rosa Avenue and Barham Avenue.

Responding officers found a silver 2016 Dodge Charger engulfed in flames.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told police the vehicle went over the curb and collided with a traffic signal pole and tree.

One witness told police the vehicle was on fire before it came to a full stop.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

