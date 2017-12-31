Chef Robert Irvin rings in the New Year! LasVegasNow.com Published: December 31, 2017, 8:06 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) He’s known for his pub grub but Chef Robert Irvin also likes to ring in the New Year in style and that’s what he’s doing in Las Vegas. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Related Posts Las Vegas rang in 2017 with parties, fireworks Celebrity chef Mario Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations Las Vegas rang in 2017 with parties, fireworks VIDEO: Popular Bay Area chef accused of sexually harassing 17 women Advertisement