Circus 1903 provides old-time fun with a twist

LasVegasNow.com Published:

The producers of the world’s biggest magic show team up with puppeteers to present a turn of the century circus show for all ages. Here’s a peek at one of the acts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s