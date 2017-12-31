Dallas rings in a cold 2018 with a fireworks show

LasVegasNow.com Published:

Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas was the centerpiece of the big fireworks show as Texans rang in the New Year. Along with the party favors, Texans were bundled up to stay warm in the colder than usual temperatures.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s