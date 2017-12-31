Dallas rings in a cold 2018 with a fireworks show LasVegasNow.com Published: December 31, 2017, 10:37 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas was the centerpiece of the big fireworks show as Texans rang in the New Year. Along with the party favors, Texans were bundled up to stay warm in the colder than usual temperatures. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Related Posts Las Vegas rang in 2017 with parties, fireworks Las Vegas rang in 2017 with parties, fireworks #VegasNYE fireworks set up, ready to go VIDEOS: Revelers around the world ring in 2018, say bye to the old Advertisement