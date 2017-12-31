Fireworks in Tempe, Arizona

LasVegasNow.com Published:

If you live in the Mountain Time Zone, 2018 arrived with a splash of fireworks in the sky over Tempe, Arizona. Here’s a look at how Arizona rang in the New Year.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s