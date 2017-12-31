Looking back: Celebrities we lost in 2017

(WCMH)–The world lost well-loved actors, musicians, and other famous names in 2017. Here is a look at those who died. Click the names to read more about the celebrities.
GALLERY: Celebrities we lost in 2017
John Hurt, decorated actor
Mary Tyler Moore, actress
Richard Hatch, star of the original “Battlestar Galactica” series
Bill Paxton, known for roles in “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” and “Twister”
Chuck Berry, rock n’ roll founder and influential musician
Don Rickles, legendary insult comic
Charlie Murphy, comedian
Chris Cornell, lead singer of Audioslave and Soundgarden
Roger Moore, longest-serving movie star to play James Bond
Gregg Allman, organist and singer for the Allman Brothers Band
Adam West, TV’s Batman in the 1960s
Chester Bennington, frontman of Linkin Park
John Heard, known for playing the father in the “Home Alone” movie series
Robert Hardy, veteran actor of stage and screen
Glen Campbell, country music singer
Jerry Lewis, comedy legend
Walter Becker, cofounder and guitarist of Steely Dan
Troy Gentry, half of the country duo Montgomery Gentry
Edith Windsor, LGBT activist
Frank Vincent, veteran character actor known for work on ‘The Sopranos’
Harry Dean Stanton, character actor
Hugh Hefner, Playboy magazine founder
Monty Hall, host and co-creator of “Let’s Make a Deal”
Tom Petty, rock superstar
Gord Downie, frontman of Canadian band The Tragically Hip
Ralphie May, comedian
Fats Domino, rock n’ roll pioneer
Roy Halladay, former MLB pitcher and Cy Young winner
David Cassidy, “Partridge Family” star
