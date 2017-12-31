Looking back: Celebrities we lost in 2017

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, actor John Hurt waves as he arrives for the opening of the film festival and the screening of the film The Grand Budapest Hotel during the International Film Festival Berlinale, in Berlin. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

Mary Tyler Moore and Jack Lemmon pose at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., March 31, 1981. Moore, nominated for Best Actress for her film "Ordinary People," lost out to Sissy Spacek for "Coal Miner's Daughter." Lemmon, nominated for Best Actor for his film "Tribute," lost out to Robert De Niro for "Raging Bull." (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen)

Richard Hatch

FILE - In this May 31, 2015, file photo, Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A family representative said prolific and charismatic actor Paxton, who played an astronaut in "Apollo 13" and a treasure hunter in "Titanic," died from complications due to surgery. The family representative issued a statement Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, on the death. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

American guitarist, singer and songwriter, Chuck Berry performs during the "Rose Ball", Saturday, March 28, 2009, in Monaco. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau)

FILE - In this June 7, 2012 file photo, comedian Don Rickles attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Shirley MacLaine at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Charlie Murphy poses at the 7th Annual BET Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif. Cornell’s finale music video, filmed before the singer died in May, was released Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

(AP File photo)

FILE - This Oct. 13, 2011 file photo shows Gregg Allman performs at the Americana Music Association awards show in Nashville, Tenn. On Saturday, May 27, 2017, a publicist said the musician, the singer for The Allman Brothers Band, has died. (AP Photo/Joe Howell, File)

Adam West (CREDIT: Adam West, Facebook)

FILE - In this May 16, 2015 file photo, Chester Bennington, left, performs during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, N.J. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - In this April 5, 2006 file photo, actor John Heard, who stars as Alex, rehearses for Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Don DeLillo's play, "Love-Lies-Bleeding," in Chicago. Heard, best known for playing the father in the Home Alone movie series, has died. He was 72. His death was confirmed by the Santa Clara Medical Examiners office in California on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)

FILE - An Oct. 29, 2015 file photo of Robert Hardy, star of All Creatures Great and Small and the Harry Potter films, speaking in London. The veteran British stage and screen actor who played Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died at 91. His family says Hardy died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Born in 1925, Hardy began his career in Shakespearean roles onstage in Stratford-upon-Avon in the years after World War II. (Nick Ansell/PA File via AP)

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows singer Glen Campbell performing during his Goodbye Tour in Little Rock, Ark. Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as "Rhinestone Cowboy" and spanned country, pop, television and movies, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. He was 81. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 1990, file photo, entertainer Jerry Lewis makes his opening remarks at the 25th Anniversary of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon fundraiser in Los Angeles. Lewis, the comedian whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, has died according to his publicist. (AP Photo/Julie Markes, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 1977, file photo, Walter Becker, left, and Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, sit in Los Angeles. Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the rock group Steely Dan, has died. He was 67. His official website announced his death Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, with no further details. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the bands website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 14: Edie Windsor attends the 19th Annual Out100 Awards presented by Buick at Terminal 5 on November 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for OUT100 presented by Buick)

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2007, file photo, actor Frank Vincent and his wife Kathleen arrive for the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Vincent, a veteran character actor who often played tough guys including mob boss Phil Leotardo on "The Sopranos," died, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2018. He was 80. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009, file photo, actor Harry Dean Stanton, left, a cast member in the HBO series "Big Love," lights a cigarette as fellow cast member Melora Walters poses on the red carpet at the show's third season premiere in Los Angeles. Legendary character actor Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died of natural causes Friday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2017, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

In this Nov. 15, 2007 photo, Hugh Hefner smiles while signing copies of the Playboy calendar and Playboy Cover To Cover: The 50's DVD box set in Los Angeles. Playboy will no longer publish photos of nude women as part of a redesign of the decades-old magazine, according to a news report Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. Executives for the magazine company told The New York Times that the change will take place in March 2016. Playboy editor Cory Jones contacted founder and current editor in chief Hugh Hefner recently about dropping nude photos from the print edition and he agreed, the Times reported. (Ian West/PA via AP) UNITED KINGDOM OUT NO SALES NO ARCHIVE

Monty Hall at the "Game Show Networks 2003 Winter TCA Tour" at the Renaissance Hotel in Los Angeles, Ca. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2003. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

(Photo Amy Harris/Invision/AP, archive)

INDIO, CA - APRIL 17: Musician Gordon Downie performs during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at the Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

FILE - In this June 13, 2015 file photo, Ralphie May performs at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. A spokeswoman for Ralphie May says the comedian has died at age 45. In a statement Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, publicist Stacey Pokluda said May died of cardiac arrest. She said he had been fighting pneumonia, which caused him to cancel a few appearances in the past month. (Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP, File)

American pianist and singer-songwriter Fats Domino, 27th March 1967. (Photo by Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, guest instructor, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay watches relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit throw live batting practice during a workout in Clearwater, Fla. Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)