Magician Mat Franco performs a special trick LasVegasNow.com Published: December 31, 2017, 8:33 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Las Vegas magician and headliner Mat Franco, the first and only magician to ever win America’s Got Talent, performs a special trick involving a wine bottle. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Related Posts Magician Mat Franco’s wish for 2018 The Romantics and Magic Mike wish you a great New Year Singer Frankie Moreno welcomes New Year 49ers will be tested on both sides of ball against Jaguars Advertisement