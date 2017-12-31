Man fights for his life after car leading police on high-speed chase strikes him in Vallejo cross walk

VALLEJO (KRON) — A man is undergoing emergency surgery after a driver leading police on a high-speed chase struck him in a Vallejo cross walk on Saturday, sheriff’s deputies said.

It started around 2:24 p.m. when a deputy tried pulling over a black Mercedes-Benz that ran a stop sign at Lincoln Rd. E. and Steffan St., according to Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jamal Kemp of Vallejo, continued driving onto northbound I-80 in “an obvious attempt to flee,” deputies said.

Deputy Walker followed the Mercedes on I-80. He says Kemp was driving on the right-hand shoulder and weaving in and out of traffic.

Kemp eventually exited the freeway onto Vallejo city streets at Tennessee St. and Admiral Callahan. He ran a red light and fled westbound on Tennessee St.

Deputies say he was driving about 60 mph as he continued through multiple intersections, weaving between cars.

At the intersection of Tennessee St. and Tuolumne, Kemp rammed into a pedestrian, identified as 56-year-old Michael Nelson of Vallejo. Nelson was walking in a marked cross walk when this happened.

The impact of the Mercedes threw him about 75 feet, deputies said.

Nelson was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, requiring emergency surgery for his injuries.

After striking Nelson, Kemp crashed into two more cars, a Nissan Altima and Ford F350.

All three cars spun out of control and got stuck in the roadway.

There is no information about any injuries of the occupants of the Altima and Ford.

Kemp was then seen throwing a loaded handgun, a Glock .45 Caliber, getting out of his car, and then running from the scene.

Minutes later more Solano County deputies, Vallejo PD, and Vallejo Fire and medics arrived on scene to treat the victims and help find Kemp.

By 2:37 p.m. Vallejo police officers found him hiding about a block away from the collision site in an alley way.

Kemp was subsequently arrested in violation of:

20001(A) VC- Hit & Run Resulting in Great Bodily Injury

148 PC- Delaying or Obstructing a Police Officer

245(A)(1) PC-Assault With a Deadly Weapon

2800.3 VC- Evading a Police Officer Causing Serious Injury

29800(A)(1) PC- Felon in Possession of a Firearm

3056(a)(1) PC- Parole Hold

25850 (C)(6) PC- Carrying a Loaded Firearm Not Registered.

Authorities found that Kemp is on current and valid California Department of Correction (CDC) Parole until January 6th, 2018.

This investigation is still ongoing and active. For witness information regarding this incident please forward your questions to Detective Andrew Hendrix at (707) 421-7090, all media inquiries can be made through Solano County Public Information Officer, Deputy Cully Pratt at Dcpratt@solanocounty.com.

