MISSING: 71-year-old man out of Castro Valley considered at risk

HAYWARD (KRON)–Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man from Castro Valley who is considered at risk.

According to the Hayward Police Department, Douglas Freitas was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Burbank Street and MLK Drive.

Freitas suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s due to a traumatic brain injury, police said.

He’s about 5’8″ and 160 pounds. Freitas was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a blue plaid shirt over a red sweater, black sweatpants, and brown dress shoes with no socks, officers said.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Hayward Police Department (510-293-7000).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES