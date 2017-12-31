MISSING: 71-year-old man out of Castro Valley considered at risk

By Published:

HAYWARD (KRON)–Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old man from Castro Valley who is considered at risk.

According to the Hayward Police Department,  Douglas Freitas was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of Burbank Street and MLK Drive.

Freitas suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s due to a traumatic brain injury, police said.

He’s about 5’8″ and 160 pounds. Freitas was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a blue plaid shirt over a red sweater, black sweatpants, and brown dress shoes with no socks, officers said.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Hayward Police Department (510-293-7000).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s