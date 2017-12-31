LIVE: Multiple deputies ‘down’ after responding to domestic dispute near Denver

DENVER (KRON) – Authorities say multiple sheriff’s deputies are “down” after being called to a domestic disturbance south of Denver.

Deputies first reported the incident on Twitter at 5:43 a.m.

Officials say several responding deputies were shot while investigating the scene.

It is unclear exactly how many officers were shot.

There are no details about their injuries or any word on civilian injuries at this time.

A Code Red was sent out around 6:15 a.m., instructing residents in the area to avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

Here is a running log of official updates from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:

Due to the size and cope of this investigation an emergency shelter has been set up @ East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch. If anyone has been displaced from their homes due to this event please feel free to head there. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Due to this incident, the following agencies are on accident alert. Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

Road closures due to the officer down call. C-470 from Quebec to University Blvd. County Line Rd from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017