LIVE: Multiple deputies ‘down’ after responding to domestic dispute near Denver

DENVER (KRON) – Authorities say multiple sheriff’s deputies are “down” after being called to a domestic disturbance south of Denver.

Deputies first reported the incident on Twitter at 5:43 a.m.

Officials say several responding deputies were shot while investigating the scene.

It is unclear exactly how many officers were shot.

There are no details about their injuries or any word on civilian injuries at this time.

A Code Red was sent out around 6:15 a.m., instructing residents in the area to avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

Here is a running log of official updates from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office:

