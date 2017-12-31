Police investigating stabbing in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–One person was stabbed Sunday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the incident happened at Ellis and Leavenworth Street.

Police said initially the victim’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The victim is now in stable condition.

At this time there’s no information on what led up to the stabbing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES