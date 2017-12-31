Raiders fire Jack Del Rio after season ending loss

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been fired after a disappointing season.
Del Rio said owner Mark Davis told him after the team’s season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he would not be retained as coach in Oakland. Del Rio had signed a four-year contract extension last February after Oakland ended a 13-year playoff drought with a 12-win season last year.
The Raiders followed that up with one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL. Oakland went 6-10 for the second biggest one-season drops in wins in franchise history.
We have parted ways with head coach Jack Del Rio: https://t.co/jc7MsrMoCM pic.twitter.com/DJiAhHF6T6
— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) January 1, 2018
