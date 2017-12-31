Sheriff Lombardo talks about safety and New Year’s Eve

LasVegasNow.com Published:

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the city is as prepared as it can possibly be on this night of celebration.

Lombardo said, it takes the entire year planning for the New Year’s Eve celebration which draws thousand of people to Las Vegas. This year, 330,000 are expected.

This year, the safety measures are even more robust. There are 1,500 police officers and 350 Nevada National guardsman assigned to the event.

Lombardo’s message to community is this event is as safe as he can predict it.

“This year the resources are doubled so, it’s even a better situation. My words to the public are come out and enjoy yourself.”

