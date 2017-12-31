Tedd gets into the spirit on Fremont Street LasVegasNow.com Published: December 31, 2017, 9:57 pm Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Who said Tedd Florendo doesn’t know how to have a rocking time? Check this video out. He’s right in the middle of the party at the Fremont Street Experience and he is joined by Lady Gaga and Daft Punk lookalikes. Share this:Click to email (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Related Posts #VegasNYE plans unveiled VIDEO: Elderly man killed in Fremont hit-and-run ONLY on KRON4: Jailhouse interview with Ghost Ship’s Derick Almena on eve of hearing Missing 72-year-old Fremont woman found Advertisement