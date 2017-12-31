The quiet before the storm on Fremont Street

It’s rare to see the Fremont Street Experience empty, but that was the case New Year’s Eve in the late afternoon.

Metro Police with canine units and Fremont Street security officers did a security sweep of the Fremont Street Experience to make sure the street was safe.

The street was cleared to allow for that sweep to happen. It took one hour to do that.

Metal detectors have been set up and people will have to go through those to enter the Fremont Street Experience. There were long lines waiting to get in. The party in downtown Las Vegas begins at 6 p.m. with 12 on-stage bands and the premiere of a new Viva Vision light show featuring The Killers.

No strollers, backpacks, large bags or glass bottles are allowed.